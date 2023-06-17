ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation gets nod for projects worth ₹345 crore under Amrut-2

June 17, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation has received nod for undertaking projects worth ₹345 crore under the Amrut-2 scheme.

For water supply, administrative sanction has been received for projects worth ₹152 crore. The allocation for sewerage projects is ₹193 crore. Mayor M. Anilkumar chaired a review meeting on the projects on Saturday.

Tender proceedings for water supply projects worth ₹27 crore have been completed. The works are expected to begin soon. The water supply projects included in the Amrut-2 scheme include pipe laying along Kunjanbava Road and additional pump installation at the pump house at Pazhoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Procedures for granting technical sanction for a 5-million-litre-per-day sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam and 40-km connected network as part of the ₹193-crore sewerage project are on, according to an official communication.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US