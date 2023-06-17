HamberMenu
Kochi Corporation gets nod for projects worth ₹345 crore under Amrut-2

June 17, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation has received nod for undertaking projects worth ₹345 crore under the Amrut-2 scheme.

For water supply, administrative sanction has been received for projects worth ₹152 crore. The allocation for sewerage projects is ₹193 crore. Mayor M. Anilkumar chaired a review meeting on the projects on Saturday.

Tender proceedings for water supply projects worth ₹27 crore have been completed. The works are expected to begin soon. The water supply projects included in the Amrut-2 scheme include pipe laying along Kunjanbava Road and additional pump installation at the pump house at Pazhoor.

Procedures for granting technical sanction for a 5-million-litre-per-day sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam and 40-km connected network as part of the ₹193-crore sewerage project are on, according to an official communication.

