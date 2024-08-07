GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi Corporation gears up to crack down on illegal street vending in city

Published - August 07, 2024 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The civic authorities of Kochi will soon take steps to curb the mushrooming of illegal street vending in the city.

With the State government approving and notifying the by-law passed by the civic body to streamline street vending in the city, it has also become a legal mandate for the Kochi Corporation to curb the illegal practice. The Town Planning Standing Committee of the Corporation will soon consider a proposal in this regard.

The division-level Jagratha Samithi will be spearheading the campaign in the city. Such forums, which will be led by the respective Corporation Councillor and consisting of civil society representatives and other stakeholders, would identify illegal vending in their areas, said a member of the Town Planning Committee.

It is estimated that there are around 5,000 illegal street vending units in the city. Though not in an organised form, the officials had been randomly removing bunk shops and such units functioning in the city. However, the Jagratha Smithies would be able to act against illegal units systematically and keep an eye on their respective divisions, he said.

Currently, the civic authorities have identified 67 vending zones in as many as 40 divisions of the Corporation. Vending zones could be allotted based on the width of the road in the divisions.

Shops can be allowed on one side of the road with a minimum width of six metres. Street vending would be permitted on both sides only on roads with a width of 12 metres. There are only a few roads in the city which qualify in the category. Hence, street vending zones are mostly allowed on one side of the road, the civic representative said.

The civic body has so far issued 2,349 temporary licences for vendors based on the affidavit that their only livelihood option was street vending, he said.

