Kochi Corporation, five municipalities yet to comply with solid waste management norms: Pollution Control Board

Civic bodies yet to obtain authorisation from PCB to manage waste scientifically

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has stated that Kochi Corporation and five municipalities, including Aluva, Angamaly, Thrikkakara , Thripunitura and Kalamassery, have failed to initiate any positive step for complying with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The civic bodies, which continued to depend on the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram site for dumping biodegradable waste, have not obtained authorisation from the board to manage its waste scientifically despite several directives issued earlier, according to the board.

The Chief Environmental Engineer of the board’s regional office in Ernakulam has asked the Environmental Engineer, District Office-1, to submit an updated status of solid waste management under the Kochi Corporation, and Kalamassery, Thripunitura and Aluva municipalities. Chief Environmental Engineer M.A. Baiju has asked for an action taken report on the non-compliance with norms by the civic bodies in a letter sent on February 4.

The Chairman of the board had issued notices assessing environmental compensation on Kochi Corporation and four municipalities earlier for non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules in 2021. The Corporation was asked to pay a compensation of ₹14.92 crore while the corresponding penalty on Kalamassery and Aluva municipalities was ₹2.47 crore and ₹6.63 crore respectively.

The environment compensation fixed on Thripunitura municipality was ₹3.78 crore, according to official records. The board has not yet recovered the penalty as the Kochi Corporation and the Kalamassery municipality had received a stay from the Kerala High Court.

Besides the five municipalities and the Kochi Corporation, the regional office of the board has also sought a report from its district office on the action taken against Cheranalloor and Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayats that depend on the Brahmapuram site for dumping biodegradable waste.

All the erring local bodies were practising open disposal of biodegradable waste at the unauthorised and unscientific facility at Brahmapuram, according to the board. The updated status report was demanded following the major fire incident reported at Kalamassery dumping yard and Brahmapuram on January 18.