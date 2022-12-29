Kochi Corporation fast-tracking e-governance programme, says Mayor

December 29, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The online version of property tax files of nearly 90% of buildings in Kochi city has been done, thus enabling building owners to remit tax online, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The civic body is fast-tracking the e-governance programme to help residents access its services from the comfort of their homes. The Corporation had organised adalats with the help of councillors to identify buildings and other structures that were not covered by the online project, he said.

Issuing of birth, death and marriage certificates has gone fully online. The long queues of applicants at the Corporation office for obtaining certificates have become a thing of the past as applications can now be submitted online. However, updating of database regarding deaths, births, and marriages registered earlier is yet to be completed. The Information Kerala Mission (IKM), the government agency that has been entrusted with the task, is working on it, the Mayor said.

Porting of data on births, deaths, and marriages generated by a private player earlier to the IKM server was one of the hassles encountered by the civic body. The city had also lost considerable money and time in preparing online data of property tax. The data generated earlier was found unusable later as the tax assessment modes changed, Mr. Anilkumar said.

Technical hassles had delayed the e-governance programme of the Corporation by nearly 20 years, inviting criticism.

IKM will launch a mobile application in February through which a host of services can be accessed. The project, which is being designed primarily for Kochi city, can be used across the State, said Mr. Anilkumar.