Kochi Corporation drive against dangling wires gains momentum

Around 70% of cables removed, say authorities

Around 70% of television and Internet cables dangling in a haphazard manner from electric poles and lamp posts in areas under the Kochi Corporation have been removed in an ongoing drive, according to the works standing committee of the civic body.

The drive against unauthorised laying of cables gained momentum after an accident at Maradu in the first week of July. Eight children travelling in a school bus had a narrow escape when an electric pole fell on the vehicle. Eyewitnesses had said that the dangling wires of cable TV and Internet service providers tied to the electric pole got hooked on to the school bus, and the pole came down on top of the bus.

“The cables tied below the prescribed minimum height of five feet have been removed in areas under six zones of the Corporation. Such dangerous cables were mostly seen in areas such as Vyttila, Pettah, Palarivattom and city divisions,” said Sunitha Dixon, chairperson of the works standing committee.

The erring telecom and Internet service providers had failed to respond to notices issued by the Corporation three months ago. A meeting convened by the Corporation authorities had asked the service providers to remove the cables immediately.

Since no response was forthcoming from service providers, the Corporation was prompted to launch a concerted drive. The authorities had sought the cooperation of the Kerala State Electricity Board to take action against violators.

Ms. Dixon said the Corporation had borne the cost of removing cables, assigning workers and transportation. A move to recover the cost from the service providers responsible had not yielded the desired outcome.