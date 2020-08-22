Kochi Corporation draws flak for poor tax collection

Civic body’s failure to utilise sources of revenue resulted in massive losses, says audit report

The Kochi Corporation’s local fund audit report for 2018-19, which was published and made available to councillors recently, reveals shortcomings in the civic body’s collection of taxes, resulting in a fall in revenue.

The audit department points out that the civic body has not made available some registers, pass books, and statements for audit.

Compared to the previous financial years, tax estimates have been increasing, but the corporation has failed to ensure efficient and timely collection. In March 2019, the end of the financial year for which the report was prepared, the corporation was yet to collect ₹22.37 crore owed to it in taxes. A failure to make use of the sources of its revenue has resulted in massive losses to the civic body, according to the report.

In the absence of an online system for tax collection, crores worth of taxes were being collected manually by bill collectors, leading to inconsistencies in the handling of receipts. Receipts that were cancelled or audited years ago were found to have been misused. Against fake receipt numbers, bookings worth ₹4.53 lakh for the Mattancherry town hall and Kalvathy commmunity hall were registered.

A statement from the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) says that there is an absence of effective monitoring and a lack of clarity in how money was being spent. “Within a month of the report being published, a special council meeting must be held to discuss and correct the problems it mentions. There is always a delay in submitting the annual financial statements of the corporation for audit,” said V.P. Chandran, LDF parliamentary party secretary.

“Such irregularities appear in the audit report when the officials concerned do not provide necessary explanations in time to the State Audit Department. The report will be placed before the council soon to resolve some of the issues,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

According to the annual financial statements, the corporation has 69 bank accounts, of which 18 have no money in them. Only the pass book for a single account was submitted for audit. Apart from the own fund account, there are separate accounts to handle salaries, provident fund, and pension. In addition to the expenses from these accounts, expenses for the same reasons are made from the corporation’s own account, the report says.

It recommends an online system of collecting taxes.