Kochi Corporation draws flak for doing little to prevent fire at Brahmapuram

March 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is in the dock over recurring fire outbreaks at Brahmapuram posing serious health hazards to city residents.

The March 2 fire that broke out at the plant site brought to focus the inept handling of waste and the lack of a firefighting mechanism at Brahmapuram. Thick clouds of smoke hung over the cityscape for almost a day at Brahmapuram and adjoining areas as over 250 rescue workers toiled to control the blaze. Air smelt of smoke in many parts of the city as thick plumes continued to emanate from garbage heaps which were churned using mechanical devices as part of fire control measures.

Fire had spread over most parts of the waste that had piled up in an area of around 25 acres on the solid waste treatment plant campus.

Fire and Rescue Services officials as well as those at the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) put the blame squarely on the Corporation for the fire mishap, a recurring phenomenon in the past few years.

The Corporation failed to put in place any firefighting system at Brahmapuram. The civic body adopted a callous attitude towards fire control measures given the fact that fire mishaps had recurred at the site. The civic body was ill-prepared to face an eventuality. The PCB had earlier issued guidelines to the Corporation on the preparatory steps to be introduced at the site. Yet, there was no action on the part of the civic body, said a senior PCB official.

The PCB will soon come out with a report on the air quality analysis in the city region in the aftermath of the fire. The presence of particulate matter and toxic gases in the air following the fire would be evaluated, the official added.

Firefighters who were out in the field to bring the blaze under control too were critical of the civic authorities.

The site lacked even elementary firefighting facilities, which made the task arduous for rescue personnel. No hydrants were functional at the site. Water was pumped in from the nearby waterbody to bring the blaze under control. The task that was laid out for rescue personnel was to spray water over the fire to prevent its further spread. Later, layers of plastic piled up at the site had to be separated and water sprayed over them, said a fire service official.

It was the fire and rescue personnel from the Thrikkakara unit who first responded. Later, fire tenders from Thripunithura, Aluva, Pattimattom, Gandhi Nagar, Piravom, Kalloorkad, and Koothattukulam arrived on the scene, he added.

Though no lives were lost or property damaged in the incident, the sheer size of the fire and the number of fire tenders and personnel that had to be deployed to bring the situation under control spoke volumes about the magnitude of the incident, the official said.