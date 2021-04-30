Kochi

Kochi Corporation distributes food to COVID patients

The Kochi Corporation has begun distribution of food for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine.

P. Raju, CPI district secretary, inaugurated the programme. The civic administration distributed 4,111 food packets on the day.

Besides Mayor M. Anilkumar, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and standing committee chairpersons Sheeba Lal and V.A Sreejith were present.

Several organisations have come forward to support first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) under the civic body. While Skyline Foundation donated ₹1 lakh, Kerala Steel Traders’ Association provided 100 beds, and workers of Hindustan Latex Limited and Confederation of Indian Industry donated rice.

Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union provided 20,000 packing containers, and the Ernakulam district committee of WMF gave 5,000 containers.

