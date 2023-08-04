HamberMenu
Kochi Corporation distributes e-carts for waste collection

August 04, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will use the e-carts for the door-to-door collection of waste. 

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will use the e-carts for the door-to-door collection of waste.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kochi Corporation distributed 120 e-carts for waste collection and transportation in the city on Thursday.

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will use these vehicles for the door-to-door collection of waste. The ₹2.39-crore for the purchase of the vehicles was allotted from the SMART City project, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The e-carts will help in the safe handling of refuse. The easily chargeable electric vehicles will bring in a sea change in the manner in which waste is handled in the city. The transportation of waste in the covered e-vehicles will also prevent air pollution.

The civic body plans to do away with the practice of handling waste in open vehicles by deploying covered tipper lorries and compactors in a phased manner, said the communication.

Currently, 897 members of the Haritha Karma Sena are engaged in the door-to-door collection of waste. The civic body hopes to provide vehicles for all the members of the Sena and procure vehicles using financial aid from the World Bank, the communication said.

Mr. Anilkumar flagged off the vehicles.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya presided. Shaji V. Nair, Chief Executive Officer of Cochin Smart Mission Limited, and chairpersons of various Standing Committees of the civic body attended.

