Kochi Corporation, Cusat to sign pact

February 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for providing scientific and academic inputs to address issues facing the city.

Various departments of the university will extend scientific and technical inputs to issues concerning the city including climate change, flood management, municipal waste, and drinking water shortage, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The scientific information and expertise to be provided by the university is significant in areas such as weather forecast and rainfall patterns and related aspects. The urban chair of the university will channelise the expertise acquired by various departments and experts. The inputs shall be made use of by officials of the civic body for its better and efficient performance, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The services of students and facilities of the university will also be made available towards efforts to address the issues faced by the city, he added.

A delegation from the university led by Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan met Mr. Anilkumar in his chamber on Sunday.

M.G. Rajamanickam, Director, Urban Affairs, and P.G. Sankaran, Registrar, Cusat, were present at the meeting. S. Abhilash, Aldrin Antony, Baby Chakrapany, and N. Chandramohan Kumar of the university and Rajan Chedambath of the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development were also present.

A joint team of the university and the Corporation will prepare a draft report on areas of possible cooperation. The draft areas identified by the team will be placed before the Kochi Corporation Council for approval. Once the council approves the document, the MoU will be signed, said Mr. Anilkumar.