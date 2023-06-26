Kochi Corporation, CSML asked to remove bollards from city streets

June 26, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and the Kochi Corporation may have to remove the bollards installed on walkways of city roads as the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities has ordered its removal.

S.H. Panchapakesan, the State Commissioner, issued notice to all the six municipal corporations of the State on Monday to remove the bollards within a week and report back to the Commissionerate. The Commissioner had initiated suo motu action after taking note of media reports on the hardship faced by a wheelchair-using person in Kozhikode.

Notices were issued to the secretaries of all the corporations to find out if bollards were installed on city roads. They were also asked to remove them immediately as it violated the rights guaranteed to people with disabilities, said Mr. Panchapakesan. Sections 40 to 45 of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016 had enlisted the rights of people with disabilities to access transport, he said.

The Act notes that appropriate government shall take suitable measures to provide facilities for persons with disabilities at bus stops, railway stations and airports conforming to the accessibility standards relating to parking spaces, toilets, ticketing counters and ticketing machines. Provisions for access to all modes of transport and roads shall also be provided to the persons, according to the Act.

The Act also notes that no establishment shall be granted permission to build any structure if the building plan does not adhere to the rules formulated by the Central government under Section 40.

Incidentally, the Kochi Corporation and CSML, which took care of the city roads, had put up bollards on almost all the city roads to prevent vehicle movement along them, said a CSML official.