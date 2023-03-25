Kochi Corporation councillors begin house visits to promote decentralised waste management

March 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Councillors of the Kochi Corporation led by Mayor M. Anilkumar started visiting households in various divisions as part of the civic body’s attempt to promote decentralised waste management in the wake of the massive fire at Brahmapuram on March 2.

Pamphlets explaining the importance of segregating waste and source-level waste management were distributed to residents. Mr. Anilkumar said public support was vital for the success of the initiative. Corporation officials, Kudumbashree workers, and representatives of residents associations are part of teams visiting houses. Around 7,000 houses were covered on the first day, according to a release.

Council meet disrupted

A meeting of the Corporation council scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday to discuss People’s Plan projects was disrupted within a few minutes after members of the United Democratic Front shouted slogans demanding the Mayor’s resignation against the backdrop of the alleged lapses at Brahmapuram. The ruling council alleged that the Opposition had refused to take up discussion and approval of projects worth ₹121.6 crore for 2023-24.

