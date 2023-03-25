ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation councillors begin house visits to promote decentralised waste management

March 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Pamphlets explaining importance of segregating waste, source-level waste management distributed to residents

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors of the Kochi Corporation led by Mayor M. Anilkumar started visiting households in various divisions as part of the civic body’s attempt to promote decentralised waste management in the wake of the massive fire at Brahmapuram on March 2.

Pamphlets explaining the importance of segregating waste and source-level waste management were distributed to residents. Mr. Anilkumar said public support was vital for the success of the initiative. Corporation officials, Kudumbashree workers, and representatives of residents associations are part of teams visiting houses. Around 7,000 houses were covered on the first day, according to a release.

Council meet disrupted

A meeting of the Corporation council scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday to discuss People’s Plan projects was disrupted within a few minutes after members of the United Democratic Front shouted slogans demanding the Mayor’s resignation against the backdrop of the alleged lapses at Brahmapuram. The ruling council alleged that the Opposition had refused to take up discussion and approval of projects worth ₹121.6 crore for 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

waste management

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US