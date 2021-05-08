Kochi corporation councillor succumbs to COVID-19

Kochi

08 May 2021 11:43 IST

Sivan represented Ponnurunni East in the council that was elected in 2005, and was elected from Gandhinagar in the elections last year

K. K. Sivan, Kochi corporation councillor and a leader of the CITU in Ernakulam, died of COVID-related complications here on Saturday morning. He was 55.

His battle with COVID was a protracted one, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar. He had tested positive on April 19 and was initially recovering at the COVID care centre at PVS Hospital before he was shifted to a private hospital, and was in the ICU. Although he seemed to be getting better initially, he was placed on a ventilator two days ago, the Mayor said. He was diabetic and had high creatinine levels.

Sivan served as a Kochi corporation councillor twice. He represented Ponnurunni East in the council that was elected in 2005, and was elected from Gandhinagar in the elections last year.

Advertising

Advertising

He was the District Secretary of the Head Load and General Workers Union and a District Committee member of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

He is survived by his wife and two children.