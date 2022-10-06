Kochi Corporation council to take stock of AMRUT projects

KWA’s sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam. A new STP with an installed capacity to process 5 Million Litres a Day has almost been completed under AMRUT scheme at Elamkulam. File photo | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The Kochi Corporation has implemented 80 projects by spending ₹153 crore in the first phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme against the 98 projects and the ₹272 crore that was allotted to the city.

The major projects that could not be implemented in the city included the three decentralised sewage treatment plants in Palluruthy sector. The civic authorities were forced to drop the projects following stiff public resistance.

A detailed presentation on achievements and setbacks in the Mission projects will be presented at a special meeting of the Kochi Corporation council to be held on Friday.

Projects were sanctioned for the city in water supply, sewage treatment, drainage, urban transport and green space and parks segments. The Mission had earmarked ₹114 crore for the implementation of 19 projects under the water supply sector followed by sewage treatment (₹61.08 crore). The Kerala Water Authority was the implementation agency for water supply projects. A sewage treatment plant with an installed capacity to process 5 Million Litres a Day has almost been completed at Elamkulam. The mission projects were sanctioned for Kochi during the 2017-18 period.

A section of the councillors had demanded a stocktaking of the projects that were implemented in the first phase even as the city was gearing up for implementing the projects proposed in the second phase.

The meeting of the council will also have to formally approve the decision to cancel the decentralised STP works that were proposed a Edakochi North and South and Perumpadappu divisions. The State Level Technical Committee and the State High Power Committee for AMRUT projects had earlier approved the suggestion of the civic body to drop the projects. The Kochi council will also have to suggest alternative proposals in place of the dropped ones.