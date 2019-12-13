Kochi Corporation Council to discuss city gas project today

A long-pending request from Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. (IOAGPL) to dig and restore roads for laying pipelines under the city gas project is likely to be considered by the Kochi Corporation at its council meeting on Friday.

The issue has been listed on its agenda for Friday.

“I have just looked into the matter. The request from the company will be discussed,” Mayor Soumini Jain said.

In 2018, the Kochi Corporation had granted permission to IOAGPL to cut stretches of roads measuring around 4 km in total. The IOAGPL had sought permission for work on Canal Road, Pandit Karuppan Road, Lourde Church Road, Tank Bund Road, South Chilavannoor Road, Pandarachira Road, K.P. Vallon Road, Anamthuruthi Road and Chakalakal Road. Permission was granted after a government order in November 2017 fixed restoration charges as per PWD rates, requiring that the joint venture company pay ₹1.67 crore to the corporation for restoration of all roads save Pandarachira Road, where the ward councillor did not want the newly repaired road to be dug up again.

However, the IOAGPL maintains that approval has not been obtained from the corporation. In a letter addressed to the Corporation Secretary, the company wanted the civic body to grant permission for both road cutting and restoration. The basis for the new request was a government order in December 2017 (that came close on the heels of the previous order from November 2017) that allowed the company to lay pipelines and restore roads by itself, under the supervision of corporation engineers. The IOAGPL would submit as security for a year a bank guarantee of 10% of the road restoration amount and would take up repairs within a year.

Despite the letter being sent over seven months ago, the corporation council had not discussed the matter.

The council was unaware of the government order and had been waiting for the company to pay restoration charges, said P.M. Harris, chairman, Standing Committee for Works. The letter from April, which is the company’s latest request, was only recently brought to his notice, he said. The request for the work had also not been brought before the works committee, Mr. Harris said.

Both councillors and engineers at the corporation are apprehensive about handing over road restoration works to the IOAGPL. “Even if a metre of the road is dug up, the entire width of the road will have to be tarred. How will these repairs be ensured,” asked an engineer.

In Kalamassery municipality, where pipelines have been laid and around 1,250 connections have been provided, Municipal Chairperson Rukiya Jamal said permission had been granted for providing connections in five wards. “But the company has not paid the entire amount for road restoration even at the PWD rates and an audit objection was raised.”

IOAGPL spokespersons were not available for comment.