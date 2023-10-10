Kochi Corporation Council to allow private participation in city projects only through tendering

October 10, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Projects and proposals mooted by private agencies and individuals to participate in the development of the city shall be considered only through open tenders, the Kochi Corporation Council has decided.

The council took the policy decision after rejecting a proposal by a private agency to light up Ernakulam South, Pachalam and Ponnurunni railway overbridges and place advertisement hoardings on the bridges.

Though the proposals may be well-intentioned, it will be ideal for the civic body to consider them by following rules and procedures. Earlier, such proposals were given anticipatory sanction only to be ratified in the Corporation Council meetings. However, such practices had often invited criticism, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council.

The city has been regularly receiving proposals from private agencies for reconstruction of roads, beautification, and setting up of lights. Such proposals shall be considered only through an open competitive tendering process so as to avoid the criticism of awarding them to private agencies and individuals, he said.

The Corporation shall also take a re-look into the practice of awarding tenders for managing such projects for longer periods, he informed the council.

Public works standing committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon said all the three bridges were adequately lit, and the display of billboards could lead to accidents.

The Mayor also informed the council that a tender had been floated to light up the city using LED lamps. The ₹40-crore project is supported by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).