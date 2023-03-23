Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Saturday likely to be stormy

March 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Saturday session of the Kochi Corporation Council, the second meeting after the March 2 Brahmapuram blaze, too is likely to be a stormy one as the Opposition is all set to corner the ruling dispensation.

The March 13 meeting, the first after the fire, turned out to be violent as United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors, who were prevented from entering the council hall and participating in the proceedings, clashed with the police. The council proceedings that were held in the absence of Opposition councillors were wound up in a few minutes after a decision to seek a Vigilance probe into the Brahmapuram incident.

On that day, the police had to use force to disperse Congress workers who stormed the Corporation office. Mayor M. Anilkumar, who arrived at the office amid protests, had to be escorted to his chamber by the police as Congress workers blocked the passage.

A few party workers and councillors sustained injuries in the melee as they attempted to force their way into the council hall. Later, the police arrested a few of them for allegedly assaulting some civic body officials.

This time, said Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council, the Opposition councillors will take part in the council meeting and record their protests. The civic administration will be held responsible for the Brahmapuram fire. Issues related to police excesses on Congress workers and councillors will also be brought to the notice of the meeting, he said.

The party will also take out a protest march to the offices of the Corporation and the District Police Chief (Kochi city) on Saturday. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the protest, Mr. Kureethara said.