Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Monday likely to be stormy

Special session to discuss issues related to waste management

The special session of the Kochi Corporation Council to be held on Monday is likely to be a stormy one with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors likely to hold the civic administration accountable for its various acts.

The stance of the Communist Party of India (CPI) that the civic body needs to retender the bid for running the existing waste treatment plant has added power to the UDF campaign that all is not well on the waste management front.

The CPI is of the view that the technical bid submitted by the agency, which was selected for the job, was a faulty one and hence unacceptable. The civic administration needs to float the bid once again. The CPI had raised the issue at an earlier meeting of the council, said a party leader.

However, the CPI leaders are hopeful that an amicable settlement will evolve at the parliamentary party meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to be held on Monday at 11 a.m. If the ruling dispensation failed to iron out the issues at the meeting, the CPI would stick to its stand in the council meeting, said a party councillor.

The UDF councillors would raise the issue of “the civic administration and the government keeping the Kochi Corporation Council in the dark” on a series of issues related to Brahmapruam land and waste management, said Congress leader Antony Kureethara.

The Mayor and the State government had been regularly bypassing the Corporation Council on a host of sensitive issues, he said. The agreement for allotting the land of the civic body at Brahmapuram for the waste-to-energy plant was signed by the State government and the Corporation Secretary. However, no communication was shared with the Corporation Council. Even the Secretary did not bother to inform the council, he added.

Mr. Kureethara said even the CPI, a constituent of the ruling dispensation, had shared the views of the Opposition councillors.