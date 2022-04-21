Kochi Corporation council meeting ends without discussions

Opposition cites violation of model code of conduct

A meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council ended on Thursday without discussing any of the items on its more than 150-point agenda after the Opposition said that any discussion would be a violation of the model code of conduct, with the by-election in Ward 62 scheduled for May 17.

Mayor M. Anilkumar dismissed the Opposition’s claims, saying that no new projects were to be announced. He said any project that did not involve the division where the by-election was due could be discussed at the council meeting. However, with the Opposition insisting on not holding discussions, there was no point in continuing with the meeting, and it was called off, he said.

Opposition Leader Antony Kureethara said it was a violation of the model code of conduct to hold discussions on key projects. He claimed that even works for which the tendering process was over in January had not been taken up so far.

He said with the model code in place, day-to-day activities of the corporation alone could be carried out, while other projects required permission from the District Collector.