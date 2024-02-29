Kochi Corporation Council decides to hand over 10-acre holding to BPCL Kochi refinery for CBG plant

February 29, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has formally decided to hand over a 10-acre holding at Brahmapuram to the BPCL Kochi refinery for setting up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant.

The Corporation Council meeting, which was held on Thursday, took the decision. The holding that was identified by the company will be handed over for the construction of the plant. A tripartite agreement involving the State government, the Kochi Corporation and the company will be signed shortly for setting up the plant. The company will be given the right to run the plant and hold the land for 25 years. The period of the contract shall be extended by another 10 years, the Mayor informed the Council.

The State government had informed the civic authorities that it would expedite steps for setting up the plant once the civic body decides on transfer of the land. A clause in the draft agreement, which stated that the civic body shall pay a fee of ₹3,550 for tipping a load of garbage, was removed from the final document. The decision would annually save the Corporation around ₹20 crore, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council.

An understanding of providing power for setting up the plant has been made with the Kerala State Electricity Board. The power bill will be paid by the company. The BPCL has requested the city corporation to approach the government to provide power for the plant at a subsidised rate, he informed the council.

