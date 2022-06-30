Kochi Corporation Council clears windrow project at Brahmapuram

Project necessitated by delay in setting up waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram

The Kochi Corporation Council on Thursday cleared a proposal for setting up a windrow waste composting unit and another for making the refuse derived fuel shed at the Brahmapuram yard functional to set up the windrow unit.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the windrow project had estimated the cost of the plant at around ₹60 crore. The renovation of the shed will cost ₹79.28 lakh for the civic body. The Corporation proposed the windrow plant as it felt that the waste-to-energy plant might take time to become operational.

The council also cleared the ₹37.95-lakh project for the construction of a road to the plant site. The access road to the plant, where municipal solid waste from nine local bodies are brought in for processing, is in a bad shape, thus affecting waste management efforts, civic administrators said. The District Collector, who heads the district unit of the Disaster Management Authority, had issued a letter to the Kochi Corporation with regard to repairing the road.

The waste-to-energy plant may take years to complete, and the civic body needs to find alternative arrangements to manage waste till the unit becomes operational. Any delay in waste handling at Brahmapuram will hit the Corporation areas as well as the other nine neighbouring local bodies. Hence the windrow plant, he informed the council.

The Corporation council will take a decision on the waste-to-energy plant after discussing it with the State government. The civic body will also write to the government expressing its concerns over the plant. A clarity on the tipping cost of waste at the plant site needs to be obtained. The Corporation will also seek exemption from the tipping cost, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, a section of the ruling front councillors and those from the Opposition benches challenged the technical expertise of the firm chosen for setting up the unit. Later, the Opposition councillors walked put of the meeting.