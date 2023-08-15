Kochi Corporation contractors on warpath against non-payment of bills

August 15, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

Contractors of the Kochi Corporation are once again planning to go in for a strike as the civic body has failed to clear pending bills.

The Corporation owes its contractors over ₹110 crore. It is 41 months since the civic body paid the bills, contractors said.

The Kochi Corporation Contractors’ Association had earlier called off its agitation after Mayor M. Anilkumar promised to clear a portion of the pending bills. However, the civic authorities could not fulfil the promise, forcing the contractors to resort to protests, said M.R. Binu, convener of the Association.

With Onam round the corner and the civic body failing to clear the bills, contractors are finding it difficult to pay salaries and festival allowances to workers. There are around 1,500 permanent workers associated with contractors of the Association, he said.

A large number of the contactors are in debt trap following the delayed payments, said Mr. Binu.

The Association will organise a token protest on August 17 in front of the Corporation office demanding payment of bills. Another protest meeting will be held on August 22. A symbolic protest will be organised by serving salt on plantain leaves in front of the Corporation office at noon. The association will finalise its agitation plans at a meeting of the organisation on the day, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anilkumar said the process of raising a bank loan was in the final stages. The civic body has approached banks for a loan of ₹40 crore. It will set apart ₹10 crore from the loan amount for contractors. However, it may take some time for the loan amount to be released by banks, he said.