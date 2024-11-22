ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation commissions pothole patching machine

Published - November 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi Corporation on Friday (November 22) commissioned a pothole tar patching machine that is expected to give a fillip to the civic body’s efforts to improve the condition of its roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The machine, priced at ₹1.76 crore, was purchased using funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). It was immediately put into service on a trial run to fill potholes along the Stadium Link Road. “The machine was on the wish list of successive councils. Funds were also allocated in numerous past budgets to procure it. Finally, this council has managed to bring it in,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The machine was found to be highly effective, and capable of filling even large potholes in a short time. Usually, repairing a pothole will take time as technical and administrative sanctions will have to be secured before the work can be tendered. This delay had drawn significant criticism from the High Court and the media, in addition to causing traffic disruptions and accidents due to the potholes.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“From the trial deployment, the machine appears capable of resolving all these issues. The manufacturers of the machine will be fully responsible for its operations, including repairing any snags. The contractor will be paid based on the number of days worked and potholes filled. This way, it will help save tax payer’s money as well,” Mr. Anilkumar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Works committee chairperson V.K. Minimol, councillors and officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US