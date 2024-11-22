Kochi Corporation commissions pothole patching machine

The Kochi Corporation on Friday (November 22) commissioned a pothole tar patching machine that is expected to give a fillip to the civic body’s efforts to improve the condition of its roads.

The machine, priced at ₹1.76 crore, was purchased using funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). It was immediately put into service on a trial run to fill potholes along the Stadium Link Road. “The machine was on the wish list of successive councils. Funds were also allocated in numerous past budgets to procure it. Finally, this council has managed to bring it in,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The machine was found to be highly effective, and capable of filling even large potholes in a short time. Usually, repairing a pothole will take time as technical and administrative sanctions will have to be secured before the work can be tendered. This delay had drawn significant criticism from the High Court and the media, in addition to causing traffic disruptions and accidents due to the potholes.

“From the trial deployment, the machine appears capable of resolving all these issues. The manufacturers of the machine will be fully responsible for its operations, including repairing any snags. The contractor will be paid based on the number of days worked and potholes filled. This way, it will help save tax payer’s money as well,” Mr. Anilkumar added.

Works committee chairperson V.K. Minimol, councillors and officials were present.