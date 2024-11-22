 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Kochi Corporation commissions pothole patching machine

Published - November 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi Corporation on Friday (November 22) commissioned a pothole tar patching machine that is expected to give a fillip to the civic body’s efforts to improve the condition of its roads.

The machine, priced at ₹1.76 crore, was purchased using funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). It was immediately put into service on a trial run to fill potholes along the Stadium Link Road. “The machine was on the wish list of successive councils. Funds were also allocated in numerous past budgets to procure it. Finally, this council has managed to bring it in,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The machine was found to be highly effective, and capable of filling even large potholes in a short time. Usually, repairing a pothole will take time as technical and administrative sanctions will have to be secured before the work can be tendered. This delay had drawn significant criticism from the High Court and the media, in addition to causing traffic disruptions and accidents due to the potholes.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22.

Workers repairing potholes on the Stadium Link Road using the portable pothole tar patching machine procured by the Kochi Corporation on November 22. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“From the trial deployment, the machine appears capable of resolving all these issues. The manufacturers of the machine will be fully responsible for its operations, including repairing any snags. The contractor will be paid based on the number of days worked and potholes filled. This way, it will help save tax payer’s money as well,” Mr. Anilkumar added.

Works committee chairperson V.K. Minimol, councillors and officials were present.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.