Kochi Corporation cancels biomining contract with Zonta

May 30, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation Council on Tuesday cancelled the contract with Zonta Infratech Private Limited for biomining of legacy waste at the Brahmapuram yard.

The meeting also decided to blacklist the company following its alleged failure to complete biomining work, Mayor M. Anilkumar said.

The Mayor also informed the council that the reply provided by the agency to the show-cause notice issued by the civic body was not satisfactory. The Corporation will float new bids inviting agencies for completing the work, and the cost would be recovered from Zonta, he said.

The meeting also authorised the Corporation Secretary to pursue legal matters related to the dispute with the firm.

Private agencies

Starting June 1, three private agencies, which were recognised by the Kerala State Suchitwa Mission, will take over the management of biodegradable waste in the city. Each agency will handle up to 50 tonnes of waste.

However, the decision invited stiff resistance from the Opposition councillors. UDF councillors said the decision would bring financial liability to the civic body.

The Corporation has decided to seek permission from the State government to set up a 100-tonne plant to process biodegradable waste till the time the compressed biogas plant proposed by BPCL Kochi Refineries becomes operational. Another plant to process sanitary waste also should be set up, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee, who parted ways with the LDF and joined hands with the UDF, opposed a few items in the agenda of the meeting, much to the embarrassment of the ruling front.

Though Mr. Ashraf suggested that waste processing shall be carried out at Brahmapuram after making the existing plant operational, the Corporation Secretary said the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and courts had turned down the suggestion.

