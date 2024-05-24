Kochi Corporation calls for reconstruction of drains along M.G. Road

Mayor M. Anilkumar has called for reconstructing the drains along M.G. Road either by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) or the Public Works department (PWD) to find a solution to inundation in the area.

Drains constructed by KMRL during the term of the previous council were not conducive for the smooth flow of water. Corporation had convinced the KMRL, PWD, and the Kerala High Court about the unscientific nature of the construction. The High Court had directed reconstruction of the drains. The matter was taken up with PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas based on which PWD had drawn up a detailed estimate and submitted it for administrative sanction, Mr. Anilkumar said.

Erratic flow of water in Perandoor canal causes regular inundation of low-lying areas of Panampilly Nagar. Cleaning of the canal will gather pace once the Corporation receives the delivery of machines like weed harvester and silt pusher by June end.

Mr. Anilkumar said renovation of Mullassery Canal is getting delayed owing to the presence of sewage lines, Kerala Water Authority pipelines, and the geography of the area. Despite the Corporation shifting the traders in the area swiftly, the Irrigation department have been unable to complete the work.

While water is now smoothly flowing from M.G. Road to the Canal, the problem is in the flow of water to the west from KSRTC stand. The water flow is getting diverted probably owing to bunds erected in the Canal. Water cannot be drained out even using the high power pumps of the fire and rescue services.

The Irrigation department has submitted an estimate for a new drain from South railway station to backwaters via DH Road for administrative sanction. A similar drain has been proposed from in front of the High Court. Completion of all three projects will help to resolve flooding in the city.

Mr. Anilkumar said that two modern pumps of the fire and rescue services have been placed at Madhava Pharmacy Junction for pumping out water during emergency situations. He reiterated that 80% of the pre-monsoon works have been completed as per schedule on May 15, while the rest got delayed till this month end. Directions have been issued to officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest.

The suction-cum-jetting machine was reintroduced into service in the previous night itself. It will be helpful in cleaning up the drains along the M.G. Road. More machines will be added by the end of June. Besides, 50 additional contingency workers have been deployed in squads.

