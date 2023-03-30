Kochi Corporation Budget passed amid Opposition protest

March 30, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The annual Budget of the Kochi Corporation for the 2023-24 fiscal was passed by the Corporation council on Thursday amid protests by Opposition councillors who demanded the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The day’s proceedings ended in five minutes after the Deputy Mayor accepted some of the amendments suggested to the Budget proposals.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Anilkumar said the civic administration could successfully formulate the annual plan and pass the Budget despite the Brahmapuram crisis and non-cooperation by Opposition members.

Any delay in passing the Budget within the stipulated time would have hit development activities in the city. Though the civic administration had attempted to bring on board the Opposition councillors too, they refused to cooperate. The Opposition councillors were attempting to stall city projects to score political points, he alleged.

Mr. Anilkumar was also critical of the Opposition’s boycott of the development seminar, which was held as a prelude to the annual Budget. The UDF even went to the extent of approaching the District Planning Committee to cut the plan fund of the Corporation, he alleged.

The collection of biodegradable waste from houses and institutions in the city will continue. However, hotels and apartment complexes are being asked to set up their own waste management mechanisms, he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition councillors alleged that the Mayor had refused to conduct voting on the Budget, despite the UDF councillors raising such a demand. The UDF members of the Finance Committee recorded their dissent over discrepancies in the Budget document. Funds provided by agencies such as Cochin Smart Mission Limited were diverted and used by the civic body. The Corporation’s decision to do away with the Division Fund would stall development activities in the city, alleged UDF leaders Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle.