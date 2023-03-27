Kochi Corporation Budget focuses on waste management projects post-Brahmapuram blaze

March 27, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Solid waste management projects dominated the annual Budget of the Kochi Corporation, which was presented in the council meeting on Monday, even as the controversies over the Brahmapuram blaze are still raging.

The civic authorities have decided to spend ₹220 crore this fiscal towards solid waste management projects in the city.

A new waste compost unit will be set up at Brahmapuram in tune with the guidelines and decisions of the State government. Covered vehicles, compactors and modern machines will be used for waste movement and management, said the Budget document that was presented by Deputy mayor K.A Ansiya at the council.

The focus of the waste management programme will be on the reduction of waste generated in the city. Reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle the refuse would be the motto. The quantity of waste that needs to be taken to the solid waste management plant needs to be reduced and the refuse processed at the source. Waste needs to be segregated and processed at source and facilities like bio-bins, vermicompost and biogas units shall be popularised, said the Budget document.

Hotels and other institutions should process their waste. The civic body will support residents to manage their waste at the household level. Strict action will be taken against those dumping waste in public places. The civic body will join hands with the city police for the strict implementation of waste management rules. It will provide electric scooters to policemen engaged in the work, the Budget document said.

The Budget promised to hold studies into the environment and health impacts of the Brahmapuram fire. Remedial measures will be undertaken. Awareness programmes involving students and volunteers will be carried out.

Legacy waste, which is spread over an area of 40 acres in Brahmapuram, will be managed through bio-composting and the area will be converted into a demonstration park for solid waste management measures. The collection of user fees for lifting waste will be made effective. At least 50 per cent of the expenses required for waste treatment will be realised by way of the user fee, the Budget said.

Swap shops will be opened in the city to promote the reusing of electronic equipment, toys, furniture, clothes and books. The project will be implemented in association with Kudumbashree units. An outlet of the swap shop will be opened at She Lodge of the civic body on Paramara Temple Road.

The Budget meeting also witnessed United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors shouting slogans. While the UDF demanded the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar over the blaze, the LDF accused the previous UDF regime of messing up the waste management programmes.