Kochi Corporation Budget approved following voting

February 09, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation Budget for 2024-25 was approved by the Council following voting by a show of hands with 39 councillors backing it and five opposing it while the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors staged a walkout.

During the day-long debate on the Budget on Thursday, the UDF had raised serious reservations about the estimates in the Budget presented by Corporation Secretary Chelsasini V. under Section 290 of the Kerala Municipality Act after the finance standing committee chaired by Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya failed to prepare the Budget.

The UDF had pointed out the disparity of ₹26 crore in the Annual Finance Statement submitted to the State government and the Budget and the non-inclusion of spillover works, fine of ₹100 crore slapped on the Corporation by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), ₹87 crore owed to the Kerala Water Authority and dues to the contractors in the Budget. Though Ms. Chelsasini clarified the figures, the UDF councillors were far from satisfied and staged a walkout shouting slogans and holding aloft placards deriding the Budget.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said there was no point in including the fine imposed by the NGT in the Budget since the High Court had stayed it indefinitely.

Mr. Anilkumar hailed Opposition leader Antony Kureethara for urging the Secretary to strictly comply with Budgetary heads in expenditure henceforth. He said it would be a game changer if implemented sincerely and would give an opportunity to clean up the Corporation’s accounts for the future.

With dues from the State government, running to the tune of around ₹250 crore in terms of Goods and Services Tax compensation and pension fund, unlikely to be fully cleared anytime soon, the Corporation decided to improve its own tax revenue, especially collection of professional tax. Mr. Anilkumar said a drive would be conducted to intensify professional tax collection and urged the Secretary to bring everyone outside the tax net into its fold as part of the drive.

