Kochi Corporation Budget a book of inflated revenues and unaccounted expenses, says UDF

February 08, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The discussion on the Corporation Budget that lasted through the day on February 8 (Thursday) went along expected lines, with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) dismissing it as a collection of inflated revenues and unaccounted liabilities far removed from reality and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) hailing it as living up to the promises made to the people.

The UDF demanded a probe into the alleged missing revenue receipts worth ₹26 crore by way of disparity in the annual financial statement submitted to the government and the Budget tabled by the Corporation Secretary. Notwithstanding the steep rise in building tax, there was a mere growth of 8%, ₹13 crore, in own revenues of the Corporation over the past three years, the Opposition alleged.

Tabling a Budget that relied on a handout of ₹30 crore by the government, which had failed to make any payment by way of Goods and Services Tax compensation, over the past three years and withheld even the last tranche of the Plan fund is tantamount to fooling the people. The Budget that did not account for payment of ₹104 crore owed by the Corporation in terms of land acquisition cases, ₹87 crore towards the Kerala Water Authority, and a fine of over ₹100 crore slapped by the National Green Tribunal was not based on financially sound figures, the Opposition said.

They also called for a probe into the depletion of the Mayor’s relief fund from the previous ₹21 lakh to ₹22,000, wondering whether it amounted to a scam akin to that in user fee.

The LDF hailed the Budget recounting what they perceived as many achievements of the government committee led by the Mayor. The rehabilitation of P&T Colony residents to an apartment complex at Mundamveli was among the recurring themes raised by LDF councillors. They claimed to have enforced the long-pending digitalisation drive of the Corporation while also drawing the Opposition’s attention to what they claimed to be unprecedented work at Brahmapuram in waste management and the decentralised waste management initiatives across the city.

The proposed cultural complex and the recently inaugurated G. Sankara Kurup Memorial were cited as success stories of the current regime. The LDF also came down on the Opposition for invading the dais of the Mayor and physically attacking the Deputy Mayor like never before in the history of the Corporation.

The UDF shot down the allegations but instead accused the Mayor of violating democratic norms for seating his deputy, who failed to fulfil her role as the Finance Standing Committee chairperson, by his side during the Budget presentation, leaving them with no way other than to oppose it. The UDF reiterated that the running feud between the CPI(M) and the CPI led to the Budget fiasco.

Earlier, UDF councillors trooped into the council hall raising slogans and carrying placards. They also stayed away from the post-noon session.

The Budget will be approved by the council on February 9 (Friday) with or without incorporating the recommendations of the councillors.