Kochi Corporation begins issuing identity cards to street vendors

KOCHI

03 September 2021 21:08 IST

The Kochi Corporation has begun issuing identity cards to street vendors and all 1,989 vendors recognised by the civic body will be given the cards.

However, the Corporation will allocate designated vending zones for them to conduct sales. The Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies has been asked to look into this aspect and submit a report. The allocation of spaces would be done on the basis of the report.

A press note issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar said that alongside allocation of vending zones, the Corporation would also protect the rights of pedestrians while beautifying the city’s pathways.

Advertising

Advertising