Kochi Corporation begins efforts to break deadlock over STP at Edakochi

August 02, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Civic administrators on Tuesday resumed efforts to end the deadlock over the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Edakochi South, which has remained a non-starter following public resistance.

Officials of the Kochi Corporation and civic administrators, including Mayor M. Anilkumar, Education Standing Committee chairperson V.K. Sreejith and councillor Abhilash Thoppil, held an interactive session with people’s representatives from the division on the day. A presentation on the project for which funds will be released from the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation was also made.

The major concerns raised by residents included the possibility of the area near the proposed site becoming a dumping yard of septage, possibility of bringing waste from neighbouring divisions to Edakochi South, possible loss of playgrounds, and roads being damaged while laying pipelines for connecting households to the project, said Mr. Anilkumar.

“Several residents wrongly compared the project to the septage treatment plant on Willingdon Island. The proposed project is an STP, which will exclusively cater for the division, and waste from other divisions will not be brought here. It will be a standalone project for the division,” the Mayor explained.

Of the 3.5-acre holding owned by the Corporation at Edakochi South, only 50 cents will be required for the project. The remaining area will be available for the public, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar said he would discuss the project with the Thripunithura MLA and the Ernakulam MP before moving ahead with the project. The meeting was convened to allay apprehensions of the public over the project. The civic body will not adopt a confrontational approach and plans to evolve a consensus on its implementation, he added.

The Corporation had to drop two such projects proposed for Edakochi and Perumpadappu divisions owing to unavailability of land. A mega project for the West Kochi area too had to be dropped following public resistance.

