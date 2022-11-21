  1. EPaper
Kochi Corporation begins compiling list of open drains in city

Covering of drains to be done in a phased manner; erecting barricades and fencing to be considered in a few cases; drains in places where waterlogging occurs cannot be covered using slabs as it may worsen flood situation, says Mayor

November 21, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The civic authorities have started compiling a list of open drains in the city following a recent accident at Panampilly Nagar when a three-year-old fell into an open drain.

Accordingly, officials have been asked to come up with a list of open drains, and data is being collected from all zonal offices of the Kochi Corporation. The list will be ready shortly, and a meeting of the officials concerned will be held on Friday to discuss the issue, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The three-year-old boy was rescued by his mother and a few others who were in the vicinity at the time of the accident. It had caused widespread outrage in the city. There are hundreds of open drains in the city which could pose risk to the public.

The covering of all open drains is going to be an expensive affair. Yet, the civic body will do it considering the safety of residents, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The Kerala High Court had asked the civic administration to cover all open drains in two weeks.

The covering of open drains can be implemented in a phased manner. Erecting barricades, an inexpensive affair, would help in some cases, whereas fencing may have to be done for others. Then there are some drains for which concrete slabs have to be used. Laying concrete slabs over drains may take some time. Once the list of open drains is available, the Corporation can decide on how to cover them. The budgeting of the project will be possible only with a complete list, the Mayor said.

The civic body will also have to consider the geographical features of each locality before deciding on the type of protective cover to be given for each open drain. The drains in the areas where waterlogging occurs cannot be covered using concrete slabs as it may worsen the flood situation, he added.

