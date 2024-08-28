Kochi Corporation awaiting DPC approval for taking ‘Happiness Kochi’ project to next level

The Kochi Corporation is awaiting the approval of the District Planning Committee (DPC) for taking the Happiness Kochi, a project aimed at ensuring positive mental health for making the city a more liveable one beyond its infrastructure facilities, to the next level.

The project was launched in December last year and runs concurrently with the civic body’s Aged-Friendly City and City of Design projects. In fact, the Happiness Kochi and Aged-Friendly City projects have many overlaps considering that happiness and old age often remain interlinked.

“Since the launch of the Happiness Kochi project, various programmes were run using the corporate social responsibility funds of Cochin Shipyard Limited [CSL]. We will have to secure the DPC’s approval to use our own funds or the Plan funds for the project,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Mental health awareness and training programmes, yoga, music therapy, cultural programmes, book discussions, and inter-generational interactions are some of the programmes being taken up under the project.

In the first phase, the project is being implemented in two divisions — 13 and 46 — and two schools — Government Higher Secondary School, Edappally, and Government Higher Secondary School, Vennala. While a Happiness Centre will function in these divisions, happiness clubs have been formed in the schools to conduct and coordinate various happiness-inducing programmes with the larger goal of positive mental health.

Initiatives being conceived under the project include identifying the elderly leading a solitary life in apartments and helping with their mental health. They will be provided assistance on a regular basis with the help of volunteers included in the volunteer bank.

A meeting of the steering committee of the Happiness Kochi project held recently chalked out the forthcoming programmes to be taken up under the project.

A comprehensive mental health training programme will be provided to students, teachers, and parents of the two selected schools with the help of mental health experts. The idea is to identify and find solutions to mental health issues among students at the earliest.

An examination of those facing mental health issues in the selected divisions is also on the anvil. This will be done with the help of volunteering doctors and hospitals, including doctors associated with the government’s mental health programme. Cultural programmes will be held for the overall mental well-being of city residents.

