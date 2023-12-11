Kochi Corporation and Clean Kerala Company lock horns over resource recovery facility at Mattancherry

December 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation and the Clean Kerala Company, a government initiative for the management of waste, have locked horns over the delay in removing plastic waste collected by the agency and stored at a holding owned by the civic body.

The civic body had allowed the company to store plastic and other non-biodegradable waste collected from different parts of the city and nearby regions on the premises of its Mattancherry zonal office. The civic body had permitted the temporary storage of waste at the resource recovery facility (RRF) set up at the office.

It was one of the few RRFs the civic body had opened in the city as part of efforts to reduce the flow of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste to the Brahmapuram campus. The decision was taken in the wake of the March 2 fire that broke out at Brahmapuram. After the blaze, the civic body also decided to permit only biodegradable waste to be taken to the campus. It also initiated a drive to reduce the volume of food waste by aggressively promoting decentralised waste management.

The company was permitted to use the land of the civic body as an interim storage place before the plastic refuse was pressure-packed and taken away. The land near the area where the flagpole was set up was allotted for the purpose. Over 35 tonnes of waste had piled up in the area, causing inconvenience to the civic body, said a civic official.

The company had even brought plastic refuse collected from some parts of Alappuzha district to Kochi. The functioning of the RRF had been halted for over one month, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the health standing committee.

The civic body will have to pay the company ₹10 a kg for waste collected from the city. The Corporation Council meeting would take a decision on the fine and other aspects of the issue, said an official of the health division. The civic body has included the issue on the agenda of the upcoming council meeting.

