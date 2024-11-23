Kochi Corpn. organises Haritha Sabha for children

The Kochi Corporation on Friday (November 22) organised a children’s Haritha Sabha as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. Around 260 students and teachers from various schools of the Corporation participated, showcasing waste management models implemented in their respective institutions. Health officer Sasi Kumar presented a report on the Corporation’s prevailing waste management activities. Health standing committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf inaugurated the function. Education Standing Committee chairperson V.A. Sreejith presided over the event.