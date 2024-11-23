 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Kochi Corpn. organises Haritha Sabha for children

Published - November 23, 2024 01:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation on Friday (November 22) organised a children’s Haritha Sabha as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign.  Around 260 students and teachers from various schools of the Corporation participated, showcasing waste management models implemented in their respective institutions. Health officer Sasi Kumar presented a report on the Corporation’s prevailing waste management activities. Health standing committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf inaugurated the function. Education Standing Committee chairperson V.A. Sreejith presided over the event.

Published - November 23, 2024 01:19 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.