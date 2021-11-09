Kochi Corpn. drops STP projects for two divisions

Kochi

09 November 2021 19:10 IST

Initiative hits a roadblock as contractor demands 36% extra amount for facilities

After the Kalvathi Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP), two more similar initiatives of the Kochi Corporation have run into trouble.

This time, the three independent and decentralised STP projects proposed for Eda Kochi, Eda Kochi South and Perumpadappu Divisions have hit the roadblock as the contractor demanded an amount in excess of what was quoted in the approved bidding document of the project.

Faced with a series of financial issues, the civic body has now decided to drop the projects in two divisions and implement the project only in Eda Kochi South.

Incidentally, the project faced issues from the bidding stage itself as the tender document had to be floated six times as no one responded to it during the first five occasions. On the sixth attempt, only one contractor responded to the proposal. Later, the contractor demanded up to 36% extra amount for the project citing various reasons, which had upset the financial plans and preparations of the project, the civic authorities said.

Later, conceding to the demands of the contractor, the State Level High Power Committee, which clears the projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, suggested that the Kochi Corporation and the State equally share the additional financial burden. The project plunged into further crisis after the work order was issued with the authorities by approving the tender excess demanded by the contractor.

This time, the contractor sought additional funds for the project by pointing out that the cost of the raw materials have escalated significantly since the bid was finalised. He also pointed out that the cost of construction materials had gone up since 2020 when the bid document was finalised, further pushing the project into crisis.

Besides raising the urban local body share of the total project cost and shouldering the 50% amount of the tender excess, the civic body needs to find extra funds to cover the cost escalation component. Additionally, it also has to raise the operation and maintenance cost for the project, which would be financially unfeasible, pointed out the civic authorities.

According to Mayor M. Anilkumar, the Corporation council has decided to trim the project and implement it in Eda Kochi South division. “One cannot go ahead with impractical projects. One component of the original project was proposed at a holding that was not in the possession of the civic body. Questions on the financial viability of the project were raised as the contractor demanded an amount in excess of the bid documents. Once the project is trimmed and implemented in one division, the project cost would be reduced significantly,” he said.