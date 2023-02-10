Kochi colleges leading points tally at MGU youth fest

February 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, was leading the overall points tally at the end of the third day of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest here on Friday.

The college won 49 points as of 5 p.m. Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, which was at the second place in the overall lead on Thursday, slipped to the third position with 36 points. Sacred Heart College, Thevara, emerged second with 37 points. RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, was at the fourth position (18 points) followed by Sree Sankara College, Kalady (16).

In stage events, Meenakshi Dileep of St. Teresa’s College stood first in the mono act competition followed by Devika Sathilal of Sree Sankara College. Medha Rajeev of S.B. College, Changanassery, was in the third place. All of them won ‘A’ grade.

In the Kavyakeli competition, Samyuktha S. of CMS College, Kottayam, won the first place. Jyothsna Nair of Maharaja’s College bagged the second position followed by Amrutha R. Nair of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery.

A large turnout of students from various affiliated colleges of the varsity was visible at venues, including Maharaja’s College and Government Law College. But the local crowd of art enthusiasts was missing in action at the venues.