Kochi college holds massive rally condemning atrocities against women

July 26, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in the rally organised by St. Teresa’s College in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A massive rally in which over 2,000 students lined up was organised in the city on Wednesday morning by St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, in protest against the rising incidents of atrocities against women.

The march, based on the theme ‘Stop Violence Against Women’, was flagged off by principal Alphona Vijaya Joseph from the college campus. Students and faculty members holding placards marched to the High Court Junction and back in an hour. It was jointly organised by the National Service Scheme Unit 41 of the college and the students’ union.

“The march was organised in view of the increasing incidents of violence against women. We wanted to create awareness about the issue and take the message to the public through the rally,” said a college spokesperson.

Sr. Vinitha, manager and provincial superior, St. Teresa’s College, addressed students on their return to the campus.

