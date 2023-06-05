HamberMenu
Kochi City police unveil electric motorcycles to mark World Environment Day

June 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Electric motorcycles received by the Kochi City police were flagged off by District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman on Monday.   

Electric motorcycles received by the Kochi City police were flagged off by District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman on Monday.    | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The Kochi City police observed World Environment Day by launching a couple of electric motorcycles for traffic police personnel on Monday.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman unveiled the motorcycles and flagged them off at a function. “Not less than 50 such motorcycles will be added to our fleet of vehicles for better policing,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the function.

Mr. Sethu Raman said the electric vehicles were being launched on World Environment Day as part of the green initiatives of the force. He said the existing fleet of motorcycles, critical for policing in a big city like Kochi, was fast getting outdated, making the addition of new vehicles more imperative.

Mr. Sethu Raman said a proposal for 30 more motorcycles had been approved, thanks to the cooperation of Cochin Smart Mission Limited. Twenty more bikes were expected from other private agencies, which would be used mostly for patrolling.

