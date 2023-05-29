Kochi City police to slap heavy fine on those dumping waste in public places

May 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

With monsoon round the corner, the Kochi City police are cracking down on those dumping waste along roads with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman warning to slap heavy fine on violators.

Mr. Sethu Raman inspected streets and apartments on Monday morning and warned people that waste should not be allowed to pile up in the city as the monsoon approaches. Though the Kochi Corporation is actively working towards removing waste by deploying private agencies, some sections are still dumping waste in public places.

The Kochi City police have so far registered over 1,000 cases and are imposing heavy fine. Mr. Sethu Raman said the selfishness of some sections was causing the problem and urged them to mend their ways.

He said that out of the 750-odd apartments in the city, over 500 had no system for waste treatment. Though many have started setting up the system, they are yet to be completed. “We are also looking at whether there are similar systems at places accommodating migrant workers,” he added.

Cases were registered against 10 persons in Cheranalloor, Eloor, South, Fort Kochi, Kannamaly, Palarivattom and Thrikkakara stations for dumping waste along public places. As a deterrent, the police have begun circulating the names and addresses of the accused in the cases. Among the people charged were the association president, secretary, and caretaker of an apartment complex in Palarivattam.

The State Police Chief had issued an executive order on November 14, 2016, concerning the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. As per this, the Kochi City police had registered 96 cases in 2021 and 149 cases in 2022 under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and Section 120 (e) of the Kerala Police Act.

Sections 340 (A), 340 (B), 341, and 342 of the Kerala Municipalities Act, and Section 219 (N), 219 (O), 219 (P) and 252 of the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act are also being invoked.

