Kochi City police to patrol streets on hoverboards

December 13, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Hoverboard to be used by the Kochi City police. 

The Kochi City police may soon be patrolling the streets on hoverboards.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in association with Canara Bank is all set to hand over six hoverboards to the City police this week. It is likely to ease patrol, not to mention savings by way of fuel cost.

Police personnel may need training to manoeuvre hoverboards though their utility on potholed roads remains to be seen. Each hoverboard will cost around ₹1.60 lakh. They can gather a speed of 15 to 18 km per hour.

A single full charge will last up to seven hours. Digital display, wireless remote control, LED lights, speed control system, beacon light, and charging apparatus are among the services embedded on hoverboards.

