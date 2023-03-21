Kochi City police to issue Letters Rogatory to get custody of Nepal citizen accused of murder

March 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The city police have initiated proceedings to issue Letters Rogatory through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to Nepal authorities for getting custody of a Nepal citizen accused of a murder here and the related evidence collected by law enforcement agencies in that country.

Ram Bahadur Bisht, 46, who is accused of murdering his live-in partner Bhageerati Dhami, 30, of Nepal remains in the custody of the Kailali district police in Nepal after absconding from here. The South police had registered a case for murder after the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was strangled to death.

The body of the victim was found wrapped in multiple plastic covers and blankets in the kitchen of a rented house at Girinagar in October last year. The stench from the four-day-old body eventually led to its discovery.

Notwithstanding the move to issue Letters Rogatory, the city police are not very optimistic of taking the case to trial since the Nepal authorities have made it clear that there is no question of handing over the custody of the accused to an Indian law enforcement agency.

A team from the city police had tracked the call record details of the accused to Nepal. Though they were allowed to interrogate him briefly in the presence of a local senior police officer, there was hardly any cooperation other than that.

“There was a general anti-India sentiment, and it was an election season there at that time. The optics of handing over a Nepal citizen to an Indian law enforcement agency was hence unthinkable. The better option is for the Nepal authorities to seek the evidence we have collected in the case formally so that we can translate and transfer them to the authorities there who can then put the accused on trial there. But they have not shown any interest in that either,” said an officer associated with the probe.

While the police could establish the name of the accused from the rent agreement, no identity proof was available since the landlady had failed to collect any. The lack of identity proof had made establishing the identity of the victim tough as well.

Initially, the victim was identified as Lakshmi of Maharashtra. The police eventually traced the true identity of the victim after much hardship. Tracking the mobile phone number of the accused helped trace one of his old friends, and that helped find the true identity of the victim.