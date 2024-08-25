GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi City police tighten noose around drug peddling networks through intensified enforcement drive

Published - August 25, 2024 12:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have tightened the noose around drug peddling networks through intensified enforcement drive by further strengthening the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) considerably.

An additional two sub inspectors and 30-odd police personnel have been enlisted in DANSAF led by the Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner. DANSAF has been conducting coordinated drives with the local police since then.

“The impact of the intensified drive is visible from the increased seizures and arrests. We now conduct inspections along public places with dog squads, while checking along black spots like the Kaloor stadium area is conducted at least once a week,” said District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar.

Ganja is mostly smuggled in from places like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and is largely circulated among migrant workers. However, synthetic drugs are mostly smuggled in from Bengaluru. Meth, and not MDMA as is widely reported, continues to be the overwhelming favourite among peddlers, said Mr. Syamsundar.

“Drug peddling mostly remains a direct personal exchange among closed groups of friends and colleagues. Social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram are being increasingly misused for the purpose. Meth is easily available in Bengaluru thanks to the presence of African nationals who cook it,” he said.

Public transport is also being used to smuggle in synthetic drugs owing to the convenience of hiding them in small quantities. Even a gram of Meth, which is sold at around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000, easily fetches around ₹2.50 lakh on selling as little as 50 grams.

Another disturbing factor is the increasing involvement of women. Around 30% of the accused arrested now are women, and almost all of them are aged below 30 years.

“As long as there is demand for a product, it will find a way in. Also, the margins in offer also serve as a great lure both of which is true in the case of drug peddling. That’s why despite the dip in trade following seizures and arrests, supply gets invariably restored,” said Mr. Syamsundar.

On Wednesday alone, the city police arrested 30 persons in 26 different cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Related Topics

Kochi / police / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.