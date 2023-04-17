Kochi City police strengthen ties with school protection groups to keep students away from drugs

April 17, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police have strengthened their association with School Protection Groups (SPGs) as part of a multi-pronged approach to keep youngsters away from the lure of drugs.

SPGs comprise police and Excise officials, representatives of parent-teacher associations, students, teachers, and local body members concerned. Traders, autorickshaw operators, and residents’ associations in the neighbourhood of schools are also roped in, thus making them stakeholders in the initiative.

“The young age profile of consumers of drugs has been a matter of concern [leading to increased association with SPGs]. The SHOs [Station House Officers] concerned have been made responsible for keeping children within their jurisdiction away from drugs by frequently interacting with them through SPGs and conducting awareness classes. If children within their jurisdiction are found involved with drugs, they will be held accountable and asked for explanation,” said K. Sethu Raman, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

ADVERTISEMENT

SPGs had come into force seven years ago as a common platform for roping in the local community to ensure the safety of school students and the functioning of schools without hiccups. But their functioning was hampered in the wake of the pandemic when schools remained closed for two consecutive years.

“We have restructured and activated SPGs in all schools under the General Education department as part of the State government’s month-long anti-narcotics campaign last year. SPGs seem to have helped check the menace of drugs among students as no major cases were reported at the school-level since then,” said Honey Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.

Police officers engaged in ground-level enforcement have also found SPGs effective in stopping drug peddlers from approaching students. SHOs are the conveners of SPGs.

“SPGs hold monthly meetings, and issues that demand intervention of the police are handed over to us. The arrangement has been helpful in getting information from the student community as well. Since we frequently visit schools, students gradually get rid of their fear about the police and realise that police officials can be friendly and approachable,” said M.S. Faisal, SHO, Town South.