Kochi city police strengthen security ahead of Onam

Checking intensified to keep drugs and illicit liquor at bay in rural areas

The Kochi city police have strengthened security keeping a close eye on habitual offenders and miscreants for a trouble-free Onam.

Police personnel, both in uniform and plain clothes, will be deployed at all important points in the city. A police control room will be opened at DH Ground, and foot patrolling will be coordinated on MG Road from Madhava Pharmacy Junction to DH Ground.

Women police officers will be deployed in uniform and mufti on Marine Drive Walkway, Chatyath Road, Subhash Park, Children’s Park, Menaka, South, Edappally, Palarivattom, Kaloor, and Vyttila. Shadow police will be deployed to keep an eye on miscreants at malls and other shopping centres.

Women have been advised to keep their jewellery and bags safe besides being on the alert against pickpockets and chain snatchers, including from other States, while using public transport. People have been asked to alert the police about anything suspicious. The city police have sought the cooperation of the public for effective enforcement of security measures.

Rural police

The Ernakulam Rural police have intensified checking to keep drugs and illicit liquor at bay during Onam.

Widespread inspections and special drives are being held on the direction of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. Vehicles are also being closely monitored and examined to pre-empt smuggling in of drugs from across borders.

Those with drug-related criminal antecedents are under surveillance. Specially trained sniffer dog squads to detect drugs have been deployed at the Aluva railway station and areas near bus stands.