Kochi City police order two levels of probe against cop accused of hit-and-run

May 23, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five days after a car driven by a police officer allegedly knocked down a two-wheeler rider and the furore over the delay in lodging the first information report (FIR), the Kochi City police have constituted two levels of inquiry against the accused.

The car reportedly driven by G.P. Manuraj, Inspector at the Kadavanthra police station, was involved in the accident at the Old Thoppumpady Bridge, and he allegedly sped past on the night of May 18. The Thoppumpady police registered the FIR only two days later, on May 21.

“The Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner will probe the incident. Besides, the Special Branch Assistant Commissioner will probe the alleged delay in filing the FIR,” said K. Sethu Raman, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The accused officer has claimed that he had asked the Thoppumpady police to register the case shortly after the incident. The delay is being attributed to initial reports that the victim had no serious injuries and to facilitate smooth claim of insurance.

Apart from the delay in registering the FIR, the reported police move to not name the accused and to merely mention the registration number of the car and identify the officer as the ‘driver of the car’ has drawn considerable flak.

“Since I was taken to hospital, the petition was lodged on Saturday morning. However, the Thoppumpady Inspector could not be met that day nor could he be reached over phone as he was said to be away on duty. My statement was eventually recorded on Sunday,” said Joly, the two-wheeler rider.

He suffered multiple injuries to his hands and foot, including a dislocated fist and abdomen. He was riding his electric scooter when the accident happened.

The inquiry against the accused is likely to cover various aspects including how the accident took place and whether he had driven the car away without stopping after the incident.

