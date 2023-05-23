Kochi City police order two levels of inquiry against cop accused of hit and run

May 23, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Five days after a car driven by a city police official allegedly knocked down a two-wheeler rider, the Kochi city police have constituted two levels of inquiry against the accused.

The car was allegedly driven by G. P. Manuraj, the inspector of Kadavanthra police station. He was involved in the accident at the Old Thoppumpady Bridge and then allegedly sped past on the night of May 18. However, the Thoppumpady police registered the FIR two days later on May 21.

“We have registered a case against the accused official. The Mattancherry assistant commissioner will probe the incident. Besides, an internal inquiry by the special branch assistant commissioner has also been ordered,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner, Kochi City.

Apart from the delay in registering the FIR, the reluctance of the police to name the accused reveal his vehicle’s registration number has drawn flak.

The accident victim, Vimal Joly of Mattancherry, however, declined to complain about police apathy saying that his treatment of injuries also contributed to the delay in filing the FIR. He, however, said that the driver of the car was identified as the police inspector by the local people on the night of accident.

“Since I was taken to hospital, the petition was lodged on Saturday morning. However, the Thoppumpady inspector could not be met that day nor could he be reached over the phone as he was said to be away on duty. My statement was eventually recorded on Sunday,” said Mr. Joly.

He has suffered multiple injuries on his hands and foot, including a dislocated fist, and abdomen. He was riding his electric scooter when the accident happened.

The inquiry against the accused is likely to cover various aspects like how the accident took place and whether he drove the car away without stopping after it.