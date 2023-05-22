ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi City police order departmental inquiry against cop involved in accident

May 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have ordered a departmental inquiry against a police officer who was accused of knocking down an electric scooter rider while driving his car and then allegedly left the scene along the Thoppumpady Old Bridge.

The incident took place last Thursday around 9.30 p.m. The Thoppumpady police registered a first information report (FIR) against G.P. Manuraj, Inspector at the Kadavanthra police station, on Sunday. However, the FIR did not mention the name of the officer but merely mentioned as the ‘driver of the car’ involved in the accident.

“We have registered a case against the officer and ordered a departmental inquiry against him,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

The Thoppumpady police sources said a free and fair probe was under way, and that the victim, identified as Vimal Joly of Mattancherry, had no complaint about any police lapse. The victim was left nursing a joint dislocation on his left hand and a host of other injuries following the accident. The accused allegedly did not stop his car after knocking down the victim.

The police have invoked IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

